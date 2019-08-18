Contrasting of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.66 N/A 7.95 14.27

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $107.43 average price target and a 0.06% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 71.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.