Contrasting of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.73
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
In table 1 we can see Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 24.55% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
