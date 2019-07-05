Contrasting of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

We are contrasting Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.89 N/A 2.00 10.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, which is potential -0.10% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 86.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.