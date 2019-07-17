Contrasting of Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.66 N/A -0.27 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.74 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Westell Technologies Inc. and EXFO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Westell Technologies Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Westell Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. EXFO Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, EXFO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westell Technologies Inc. and EXFO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 26.9%. About 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.8% of EXFO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88% EXFO Inc. -4.59% 5.08% 33.54% 46.62% 16.04% 52.82%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than EXFO Inc.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.