Contrasting of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Its Competitors

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 93.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 50,522,238.36% 16.20% 11.20% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 73.04M 145 47.91 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 53.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s peers have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s peers are 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s rivals beat West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.