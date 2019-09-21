Contrasting of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Since West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 124 6.03 N/A 2.87 47.91 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.92 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Biomerica Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Biomerica Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Biomerica Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Biomerica Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and Biomerica Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 1.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. was less bullish than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Biomerica Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.