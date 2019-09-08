Contrasting of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Since West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 121 6.25 N/A 2.87 47.91 AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.52 N/A 1.60 12.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. AngioDynamics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AngioDynamics Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2% AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AngioDynamics Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AngioDynamics Inc. are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AngioDynamics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are AngioDynamics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03% AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24%

For the past year West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has stronger performance than AngioDynamics Inc.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors AngioDynamics Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.