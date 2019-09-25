Contrasting of West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Both West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.92 N/A 1.71 12.39 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 68 6.49 N/A 4.73 14.66

Table 1 highlights West Bancorporation Inc. and Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. West Bancorporation Inc. is currently more affordable than Prosperity Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

West Bancorporation Inc. and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is $80, which is potential 14.86% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

West Bancorporation Inc. and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 86%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95% Prosperity Bancshares Inc. -1.17% 2.77% -4.46% -3.19% -0.86% 11.38%

For the past year West Bancorporation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Prosperity Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. beats West Bancorporation Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. It also provides one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 245 full service banking locations, including 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 36 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.