Contrasting of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and Its Rivals

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand WesBanco Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have WesBanco Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting WesBanco Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. N/A 39 12.19 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

WesBanco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio WesBanco Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for WesBanco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WesBanco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while WesBanco Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

WesBanco Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, WesBanco Inc.’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

WesBanco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WesBanco Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.