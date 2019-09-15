Contrasting of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco Inc. 38 4.26 N/A 3.00 12.19 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 3.00 N/A 1.45 17.76

Table 1 demonstrates WesBanco Inc. and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital City Bank Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WesBanco Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. WesBanco Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Capital City Bank Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

WesBanco Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are WesBanco Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend while Capital City Bank Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors WesBanco Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.