Contrasting of Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) and Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Since Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) and Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) are part of the Trucking industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werner Enterprises Inc. 32 0.94 N/A 2.47 13.44 Landstar System Inc. 108 0.99 N/A 5.86 18.98

Table 1 highlights Werner Enterprises Inc. and Landstar System Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Landstar System Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Werner Enterprises Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Werner Enterprises Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Landstar System Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Werner Enterprises Inc. and Landstar System Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8.2% Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 18.8%

Risk and Volatility

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Landstar System Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Werner Enterprises Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Landstar System Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Landstar System Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. and Landstar System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Werner Enterprises Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.33, while its potential upside is 20.92%. Landstar System Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.5 consensus target price and a -2.74% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Werner Enterprises Inc. is looking more favorable than Landstar System Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Werner Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Landstar System Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.5%. Competitively, 1% are Landstar System Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Werner Enterprises Inc. -1.31% 6.42% 15.4% 10.7% 2.48% 26.1% Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31%

For the past year Werner Enterprises Inc. was more bullish than Landstar System Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Landstar System Inc. beats Werner Enterprises Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.