Contrasting of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Both Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) are each other’s competitor in the Money Center Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company 48 2.34 N/A 4.88 9.92 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.37 N/A 1.92 10.97

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo & Company and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo & Company. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo & Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 0.00% 11.8% 1.1% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta means Wells Fargo & Company’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 1 5 2 2.25 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wells Fargo & Company has a 16.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo & Company and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 82.1%. Insiders held roughly 77.8% of Wells Fargo & Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo & Company -0.08% 1.51% 0.37% -3.35% -17.23% 5.06% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Wells Fargo & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.