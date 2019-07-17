Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.15 N/A -0.15 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.1% and 17.69%. Insiders held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.