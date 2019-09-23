Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.32 N/A 0.52 24.36 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 14.43% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.