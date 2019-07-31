Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

We will be comparing the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.65 N/A -0.01 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.49 N/A 2.42 16.35

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67

The Blackstone Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $46.67 average target price and a -4.89% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares. Insiders held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28% The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group L.P.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.