Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

We will be comparing the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.65
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|38
|8.49
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
The Blackstone Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $46.67 average target price and a -4.89% potential downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares. Insiders held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group L.P.
Summary
The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
