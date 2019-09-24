Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.32 N/A 0.52 24.36 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.19 N/A 0.75 19.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.