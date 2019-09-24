Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.32
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.19
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.