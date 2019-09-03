Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.30 N/A 0.52 24.36 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.15 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats on 8 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.