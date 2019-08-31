Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.72 N/A 0.45 14.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 26.78% and its consensus target price is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 46.22% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.