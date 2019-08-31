Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.72
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 26.78% and its consensus target price is $8.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 46.22% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.
