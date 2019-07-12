Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.24
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is presently more expensive than Oxford Lane Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
