Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.24 N/A 0.06 131.64 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A 1.33 19.26

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is presently more expensive than Oxford Lane Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.