Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.10 N/A 0.58 14.19 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.