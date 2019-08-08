Contrasting of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.10
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
