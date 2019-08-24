Contrasting of Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.31 N/A 0.38 43.55 Intelligent Systems Corporation 33 18.27 N/A 0.83 59.29

Table 1 demonstrates Welbilt Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intelligent Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Welbilt Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility & Risk

Welbilt Inc.’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Intelligent Systems Corporation on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Welbilt Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Intelligent Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Intelligent Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Welbilt Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Welbilt Inc. and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.82% and 37.1%. About 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intelligent Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has weaker performance than Intelligent Systems Corporation

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Welbilt Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.