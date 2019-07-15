Contrasting of Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

As Diversified Machinery companies, Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 15 1.47 N/A 0.38 44.54 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 111 1.93 N/A 5.72 21.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ingersoll-Rand Plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Welbilt Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Welbilt Inc. is presently more expensive than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Welbilt Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Welbilt Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ingersoll-Rand Plc is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Welbilt Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75

Welbilt Inc.’s upside potential is 1.07% at a $17 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ingersoll-Rand Plc is $130.5, which is potential 3.06% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ingersoll-Rand Plc is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Welbilt Inc. shares and 84.5% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares. Welbilt Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.15% 6.44% 16% 17.95% 36.07% 32.98%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. was more bullish than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats Welbilt Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.