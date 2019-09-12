Contrasting of Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.48 N/A 0.38 43.55 General Electric Company 10 0.62 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Welbilt Inc. and General Electric Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Welbilt Inc. and General Electric Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Volatility & Risk

Welbilt Inc.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. General Electric Company has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Welbilt Inc. and General Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 General Electric Company 2 6 3 2.27

Welbilt Inc.’s upside potential is 0.06% at a $17 average price target. Meanwhile, General Electric Company’s average price target is $9.86, while its potential upside is 5.34%. Based on the results shown earlier, General Electric Company is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Welbilt Inc. and General Electric Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.82% and 59.8%. About 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.16% are General Electric Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. was more bullish than General Electric Company.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats General Electric Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.