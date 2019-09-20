Contrasting of Welbilt Inc. (WBT) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welbilt Inc. 16 1.46 N/A 0.38 43.55 Colfax Corporation 28 0.80 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Welbilt Inc. and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Welbilt Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Welbilt Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Welbilt Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Welbilt Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Welbilt Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Colfax Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Welbilt Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Welbilt Inc. and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Welbilt Inc. has a 0.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17. Competitively the consensus target price of Colfax Corporation is $33, which is potential 15.79% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Colfax Corporation is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Welbilt Inc. and Colfax Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.82% and 19.87%. Insiders held 0.4% of Welbilt Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Welbilt Inc. has stronger performance than Colfax Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Welbilt Inc. beats Colfax Corporation.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.