Contrasting of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)

Since Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.17 8.36 SLM Corporation 64 3.13 N/A 1.14 57.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Weidai Ltd. and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Weidai Ltd. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Weidai Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of SLM Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Weidai Ltd. and SLM Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 16.93% respectively. Weidai Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 49.72%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.91% -1.64% -3.37% 0% 0% 5.4% SLM Corporation -0.52% -1.13% -2.07% -3.79% -5.94% 10.86%

For the past year Weidai Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than SLM Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SLM Corporation beats Weidai Ltd.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.