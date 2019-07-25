Contrasting of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.17 8.36 Hexindai Inc. 3 1.79 N/A 0.33 8.56

Table 1 demonstrates Weidai Ltd. and Hexindai Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hexindai Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Weidai Ltd. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Weidai Ltd. is currently more affordable than Hexindai Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Weidai Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Hexindai Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Hexindai Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Weidai Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Weidai Ltd. and Hexindai Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 4.2%. 49.72% are Weidai Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weidai Ltd. -0.91% -1.64% -3.37% 0% 0% 5.4% Hexindai Inc. -4.44% -14.89% -3.78% -59.12% -76.37% 12%

For the past year Weidai Ltd. was less bullish than Hexindai Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hexindai Inc. beats Weidai Ltd.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.