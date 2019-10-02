Contrasting of Weibo Corporation (WB) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Both Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo Corporation 44 1.40 121.02M 2.68 14.63 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 -10.47 111.31M -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Weibo Corporation and Limelight Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Weibo Corporation and Limelight Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo Corporation 273,244,524.72% 37.2% 19.5% Limelight Networks Inc. 4,050,140,086.60% -13.1% -10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Weibo Corporation is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Limelight Networks Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weibo Corporation. Its rival Limelight Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Weibo Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Limelight Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Weibo Corporation and Limelight Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Weibo Corporation’s downside potential is -1.36% at a $43.6 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Limelight Networks Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.7, while its potential upside is 27.15%. Based on the data given earlier, Limelight Networks Inc. is looking more favorable than Weibo Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Weibo Corporation and Limelight Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.9% and 71.2%. Insiders owned 7.41% of Weibo Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.3% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96% Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81%

For the past year Weibo Corporation had bearish trend while Limelight Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats Limelight Networks Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.