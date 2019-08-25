Contrasting of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) and Its Peers

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Webster Financial Corporation has 93.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Webster Financial Corporation has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Webster Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.00% 1.30% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Webster Financial Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation N/A 51 12.47 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Webster Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Webster Financial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Webster Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

$62 is the consensus target price of Webster Financial Corporation, with a potential upside of 42.10%. As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.52%. Based on the data shown earlier, Webster Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Webster Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Webster Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Webster Financial Corporation’s competitors beat Webster Financial Corporation.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.