Contrasting of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHHU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Longevity Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 35.66%. Comparatively, 32.79% are Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 1.48%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was more bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.