Contrasting of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.