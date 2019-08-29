Contrasting of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.
