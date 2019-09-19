Contrasting of WD-40 Company (WDFC) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of WD-40 Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand WD-40 Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has WD-40 Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 44.50% 22.20% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares WD-40 Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company N/A 172 40.84 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

WD-40 Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for WD-40 Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 30.72%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WD-40 Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year WD-40 Company has -0.93% weaker performance while WD-40 Company’s peers have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company are 1.9 and 1.4. Competitively, WD-40 Company’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. WD-40 Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WD-40 Company.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.25 shows that WD-40 Company is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, WD-40 Company’s rivals are 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

WD-40 Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WD-40 Company’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors WD-40 Company.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.