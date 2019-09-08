Contrasting of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 39.69 N/A -5.16 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility & Risk

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -29.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wave Life Sciences Ltd. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 71.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.