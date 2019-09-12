Contrasting of Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

Both Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.76 N/A 1.13 14.92 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.42 N/A 0.74 19.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Waterstone Financial Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. United Financial Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Waterstone Financial Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Waterstone Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than United Financial Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Waterstone Financial Inc. has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.1% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. had bullish trend while United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waterstone Financial Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.