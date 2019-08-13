Contrasting of Waters Corporation (WAT) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 224 5.77 N/A 7.58 27.77 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Waters Corporation and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Waters Corporation and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.96% for Waters Corporation with consensus price target of $216.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Waters Corporation and CAS Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 39.33% respectively. About 0.2% of Waters Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Waters Corporation beats CAS Medical Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.