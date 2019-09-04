Contrasting of Waste Management Inc. (WM) and Its Rivals

As Waste Management company, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waste Management Inc. has 81% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 48.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Waste Management Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.97% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Waste Management Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 27.70% 7.40% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Waste Management Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management Inc. N/A 110 26.97 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Waste Management Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Waste Management Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Waste Management Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.63 1.71 2.47

With consensus price target of $112.25, Waste Management Inc. has a potential downside of -6.09%. The potential upside of the competitors is 92.38%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Waste Management Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Waste Management Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Management Inc. 1.04% 1.48% 10.33% 23.24% 31.65% 31.48% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Waste Management Inc. has stronger performance than Waste Management Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waste Management Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Waste Management Inc.’s competitors have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Waste Management Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Waste Management Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Waste Management Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waste Management Inc.’s competitors are 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Dividends

Waste Management Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Waste Management Inc.’s rivals beat Waste Management Inc.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.