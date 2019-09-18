Contrasting of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) and Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA)

As Waste Management businesses, Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) and Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections Inc. 91 4.60 N/A 2.07 43.76 Newater Technology Inc. 6 1.38 N/A 0.67 8.73

In table 1 we can see Waste Connections Inc. and Newater Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Newater Technology Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Waste Connections Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Waste Connections Inc. is currently more expensive than Newater Technology Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) and Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Newater Technology Inc. 0.00% 33.3% 14.7%

Liquidity

Waste Connections Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Newater Technology Inc. are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Waste Connections Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Newater Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Waste Connections Inc. and Newater Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Newater Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Waste Connections Inc. has a consensus price target of $99.25, and a 10.44% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.3% of Waste Connections Inc. shares and 3.8% of Newater Technology Inc. shares. 1% are Waste Connections Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 44.41% are Newater Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18% Newater Technology Inc. -3.56% 1.84% -25.32% -4.04% -65.59% 4.02%

For the past year Waste Connections Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Newater Technology Inc.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats Newater Technology Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. The company also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products. In addition, it provides traditional wastewater treatment solutions, such as activated carbon and resins; as well as engineering support and installation, technical advice, and other project related services. The company serves garbage, chemical, and energy industries. Newater Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.