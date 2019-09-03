Contrasting of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.11 N/A 3.98 12.63 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.51 N/A 2.52 9.52

Demonstrates Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta indicates that Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.64 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.3% are Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Parke Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.