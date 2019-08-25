Contrasting of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Its Competitors

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 60.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 1.40% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. N/A 50 12.63 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

The competitors have a potential upside of 98.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.