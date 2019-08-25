Contrasting of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Its Competitors

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 60.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|15.50%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|50
|12.63
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.14
|2.73
The competitors have a potential upside of 98.52%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|2.32%
|-4.38%
|-1.88%
|-2.86%
|-15.01%
|5.68%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
