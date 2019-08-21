Contrasting of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|19
|1.40
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|14
|0.20
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares and 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|1.44%
|5.11%
|13.69%
|19.01%
|-12.02%
|66.45%
Summary
Washington Prime Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
