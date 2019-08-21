Contrasting of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 19 1.40 N/A 0.32 0.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.20 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares and 69.5% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45%

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.