Contrasting of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

We are contrasting Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 19 1.37 N/A 0.32 0.00 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.25 N/A 1.70 39.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Regency Centers Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares and 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67%

Summary

On 9 of the 8 factors Regency Centers Corporation beats Washington Prime Group Inc.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.