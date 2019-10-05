Contrasting of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 216,202,042.51% 10.30% 1.30% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 78.33M 36 14.24 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Washington Federal Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Washington Federal Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of -16.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Washington Federal Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Washington Federal Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.