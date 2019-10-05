Contrasting of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
88.2% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Federal Inc.
|216,202,042.51%
|10.30%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Federal Inc.
|78.33M
|36
|14.24
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Washington Federal Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Washington Federal Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Washington Federal Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.50
The rivals have a potential upside of -16.22%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Federal Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Federal Inc.
|1.39%
|5.27%
|11.39%
|25.23%
|9.19%
|36.95%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Washington Federal Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.15 shows that Washington Federal Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Washington Federal Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Washington Federal Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Washington Federal Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
