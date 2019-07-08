Contrasting of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) and Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO)

Both Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.95 N/A 0.21 18.31 Career Education Corporation 16 2.28 N/A 0.88 20.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Career Education Corporation. Career Education Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wah Fu Education Group Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Career Education Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Career Education Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Career Education Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Career Education Corporation’s potential downside is -6.30% and its consensus price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Career Education Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.5% respectively. Comparatively, Career Education Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited -2.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% -4.88% Career Education Corporation 2.45% 4.13% 34.63% 41.79% 31.45% 61.03%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited has -4.88% weaker performance while Career Education Corporation has 61.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Career Education Corporation beats Wah Fu Education Group Limited.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.