Contrasting of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 -1.56 69.11M 2.06 8.48 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 414,577,084.58% 19.2% 13.1% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.69% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.