Contrasting of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management companies, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.04 N/A 2.06 8.48 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Great Elm Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.