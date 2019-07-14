Contrasting of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.34 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.01 N/A 2.78 12.01

In table 1 we can see Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Franklin Resources Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $31.75, while its potential downside is -9.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while Franklin Resources Inc. has 12.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.