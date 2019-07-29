Contrasting of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.16 N/A 2.06 8.34 Evercore Inc. 89 1.75 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Evercore Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Its rival Evercore Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evercore Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Evercore Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.