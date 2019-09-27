Contrasting of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

We are comparing W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|89
|0.00
|168.84M
|3.30
|26.22
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|0.00
|71.62M
|-1.92
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of W. P. Carey Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|190,370,955.01%
|0%
|0%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1,113,841,368.58%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.52 shows that W. P. Carey Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
W. P. Carey Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
The consensus price target of W. P. Carey Inc. is $81, with potential downside of -11.59%. Competitively the consensus price target of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7.08, which is potential 6.47% upside. Based on the data given earlier, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|W. P. Carey Inc.
|1.96%
|7.73%
|9.3%
|16.73%
|33.84%
|32.45%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has weaker performance than New Senior Investment Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.
W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.
