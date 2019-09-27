Contrasting of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

We are comparing W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 89 0.00 168.84M 3.30 26.22 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 0.00 71.62M -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of W. P. Carey Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 190,370,955.01% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1,113,841,368.58% -47.3% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that W. P. Carey Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

W. P. Carey Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus price target of W. P. Carey Inc. is $81, with potential downside of -11.59%. Competitively the consensus price target of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7.08, which is potential 6.47% upside. Based on the data given earlier, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has weaker performance than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.