Contrasting of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

We will be comparing the differences between W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 81 13.88 N/A 3.30 26.22 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.96 N/A 0.80 14.01

Table 1 demonstrates W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. W. P. Carey Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta indicates that W. P. Carey Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$79 is W. P. Carey Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -12.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 76%. 1.1% are W. P. Carey Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Exantas Capital Corp. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.