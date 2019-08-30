Contrasting of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

We are comparing vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.80 N/A -0.73 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 282.06% at a $5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.