Contrasting of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

We will be comparing the differences between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 278.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 21% respectively. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.